General McInerney - 5 Senate Seats Stolen In The Midterms

Guest: Thomas McInerney, Lieutenant General, USAF (ret)
Guest: Jim Conradson from the Gateway Pundit
Guests: Alan Jones & Mary FanningWonder of wonders; the 2022 mid-term election didn't result in the red tsunami that just about everyone including the downstream Marxist media predicted would happen...
Although major election reforms were requested by a majority of Americans after the 2020 General Election fiasco, none of the progressive Marxist Democrats and establishment RINOs were about to upset an apple cart that virtually guaranteed that they could maintain power and move us inexorably into their globalist control grid police state system of unlimited governance.
