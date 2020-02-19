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"1963 Weather Modification Speech President John F Kennedy
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36 views • February 19, 2020
Discorso sulla modifica del tempo di #JFK ma la gente pensa ancora che sia #climatechange o #mothernature ma sono gli scienziati malvagi a fare questo casino. #RIPJFK l'unico grande presidente di questo paese che voleva la pace con il mondo, ma come vedi il suo stesso popolo, quelli di cui si fidava al 100% non lo volevano in giro perché sapeva troppe cose che alla fine disse al pubblico
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