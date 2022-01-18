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Warning!!!! Automated vending machines with RFID and face recognition scanner is here
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12 views • January 18, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you will understand about how an automated vending machines/shop or stores delivers goods through rfid and face recognition scanner .And remember that this your body is the temple of God and if anyone who destroys it ,God will destroy him and cashless society is coming in this year. The link of the article is given below.
LINK:-https://patents.google.com/patent/US7490054B2/en
LINK:-https://patents.google.com/patent/US7490054B2/en
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