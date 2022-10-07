This Is Not A Hunter Story; This Is A Joe Biden Story

Feds Closing In On Hunter Biden
* Federal probe in critical phase.
* They’re trying to contain it, but you can’t contain what’s going on with the Biden family; it’s just too big.
* The house of cards could fall.
* If you follow the evidence to where this is going, Joe Biden is a traitor.
The Five | 6 October 2022
