This Is Not A Hunter Story; This Is A Joe Biden Story

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Feds Closing In On Hunter Biden
* Federal probe in critical phase.
* They’re trying to contain it, but you can’t contain what’s going on with the Biden family; it’s just too big.
* The house of cards could fall.
* If you follow the evidence to where this is going, Joe Biden is a traitor.
The Five | 6 October 2022