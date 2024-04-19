🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iranian air defense forces worked in the sky over the city of Isfahan, Mehr agency writes and publishes a video

Comment from The New Atlas:
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷Reports of minor attacks on Iran are likely the work of local terrorist groups backed mainly by the US, not Israel and are part of exposing/exhausting air defenses ahead of the actual attack.
The US is not going to use Israel to strike an embassy to provoke an Iranian reaction to then do nothing.
Israel has prepared for, rehearsed strikes on Iran for well over a decade with US support.
It is tempting to believe this is a dead end for the US and Israel, but unrealistic.
Source @Intel Slava Z
