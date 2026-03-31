Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez addresses parliament on the war against Iran, invoking the memory of Iraq 2003 - clip 1 of 3

"The greatest geopolitical disaster in the world since the Vietnam War."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addresses parliament on the war against Iran, invoking the memory of Iraq 2003.

"There are dates that are never forgotten. February 15, 2003 — more than three million Spaniards took to the streets with one message: No to the war."

Less than 6% of Spaniards wanted to join the Iraq War, yet then-PM Aznar dragged the country in anyway "because he wanted the President of the United States to invite him for a cigar and let him put his feet on the table."