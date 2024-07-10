Congressional Black Caucus was 'extremely receptive' to Biden last night, says House member

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid fallout from his debate performance, President Biden met Monday with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. CBC Vice Chair Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss.
