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They've Lost their Minds! Ignorance that Defies Logic
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71 views • October 26, 2021
October 26, 2021 - There are several stories from recent days that could qualify as the perfect descriptor for "willingly ignorant," used in 2 Peter 3:5 to describe those who refuse to acknowledge the coming judgment. Surely, that summarizes the state of our fellow citizens who have traded common sense for a haze of ignorance. What else could explain the latest head-scratching stories like the ones below--proof that people have lost their minds.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.newswest9.com/article/news/local/mch-addresses-social-media-post-of-girl-with-bag-over-her-head-taken-in-their-hospital/513-8ae74652-bfa3-4739-b09c-9fc9ea4fb1db
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/578086-bipartisan-legislators-demand-answers-from-fauci
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fauci-should-be-fired-after-nih-admits-funding-gain-of-function-research-rand-paul-says
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10129521/NIH-tortured-monkeys-acid-toy-snake-Fauci-faces-calls-resign-dog-torture-tests.html
https://www.axios.com/twitter-jim-banks-transgender-1880c748-f0f3-4caa-b432-d0659b8433fe.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3305059/
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.newswest9.com/article/news/local/mch-addresses-social-media-post-of-girl-with-bag-over-her-head-taken-in-their-hospital/513-8ae74652-bfa3-4739-b09c-9fc9ea4fb1db
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/578086-bipartisan-legislators-demand-answers-from-fauci
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fauci-should-be-fired-after-nih-admits-funding-gain-of-function-research-rand-paul-says
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10129521/NIH-tortured-monkeys-acid-toy-snake-Fauci-faces-calls-resign-dog-torture-tests.html
https://www.axios.com/twitter-jim-banks-transgender-1880c748-f0f3-4caa-b432-d0659b8433fe.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3305059/
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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