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Brother Nephtali: Nephilim's FAILED - Satan in 2021 will FAIL Too! [27.10.2021]
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210 views • October 27, 2021
There's only one message that I must declare. Only one that matters to me right now: Do Not take the Mark of the Beast. When you are threatened to lose your job, don't take it. When they will no longer let you into a grocery store, don't take it. When all your family and friends hate you because you won't take it, Don't take it. When they arrest you and throw you into prison or into a camp (which are all over and more being built), don't take it. Are your eyes opened yet? Don't take it.
Jesus loves you, thanks for sharing these videos! This is a flashback video from 2018 and most of you haven't seen! Love you all! Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com
1,515 views Oct 27, 2021
Brother Nephtali
9.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sV8CZZ8B6a4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB25Wg_5q4b3vKdWRCPMsHQ
1. Ministry Support https://tfgministries.com/donations-page
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WATCH SINGULARITY DOCUMENTARY HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rDen...
Jesus loves you, thanks for sharing these videos! This is a flashback video from 2018 and most of you haven't seen! Love you all! Bro. Tali https://www.tfgministries.com
1,515 views Oct 27, 2021
Brother Nephtali
9.67K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sV8CZZ8B6a4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB25Wg_5q4b3vKdWRCPMsHQ
1. Ministry Support https://tfgministries.com/donations-page
2. Join Our COMMUNITY: https://truthfamily.net
3. SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Instagram = https://www.instagram.com/nephtali1981/
Vimeo = http://www.vimeo.com/nephtali1981
Facebook = http://www.facebook.com/brothernephtali & https://www.facebook.com/nephtali1981...
Twitter = https://twitter.com/BroNephtali
4. Download This & Other Videos For 100% Free In HD Here:
http://tfgministries.com/ministry-vid...
Podcast's websites: http://nephtali1981.podomatic.com/ & https://itunes.apple.com/dm/podcast/t...
WATCH SINGULARITY DOCUMENTARY HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rDen...
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