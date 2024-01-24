Create New Account
Is Holiness Possible? Stop Sin? Really?
Free Church
Published 18 hours ago

Preachers drill into our minds that it is impossible to stop sinning. Is it possible to live a holy life? Can I stop my sinful habits like the saints of old? What does the Bible say on the subject of holiness. Find out in this video. It will change your life.

