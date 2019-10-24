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Full Week of Healthy Vegan Breakfast Ideas (Recipes for Beginners)
VEGAN ALTERNATIVES
VEGAN ALTERNATIVES
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22 views • October 24, 2019
These vegan breakfasts were what I ate for one whole week in Bali. All the recipes are healthy, oil-free, gluten-free and most importantly easy to make. So if you are a beginner in the vegan kitchen or just lazy, these recipes hopefully will give you some inspiration for your vegan breakfasts. You can find all of the recipes in my recipe app, ebook or down below.
My Recipe App (iOS): https://apple.co/2GCRyUr
My Recipe Ebook: http://bit.ly/FIVESECHEALTHEbook

Instagram (@fivesechealth): http://bit.ly/fivesechealthIG
Facebook: http://bit.ly/fivesechealthFB

#breakfastideas #vegan #fivesechealth

My Blender: https://amzn.to/2BxYoqd

RECIPES
Down below you find my recipes I used in the video. I decided to swap some of the ingredients, for example toppings because I didn't have some ingredients at home. Unfortunately I couldn't include the steps in the recipes below because of too long description.

Monday:
Tropical Rawnola Bowl, 1 serving

Ingredients:
1 cup rawnola (category “Sides” in the app)
1 cup fresh pineapple
0,5 cup plant milk
0,25 cup coconut yogurt, unsweetened
0,5 tbsp coconut nectar

Tuesday:
Spirulina Nice Cream, 2 servings

Ingredients:
4 frozen bananas
2 cup frozen mango
0,3 cup plant milk
2 tsp spirulina powder
1 fresh mango
0,5 cup fresh blueberries
2 tsp hemp seeds

Wednesday:
Smashed Avochickpeas, 2 servings

Ingredients:
1 avocado
230 g chickpeas, drained
0,5 red onion
2 tbsp lemon juice
0,5 tsp black pepper, ground
0,5 tsp sea salt
0,25 tsp garlic powder
0,5 cucumber
0,5 cup fresh coriander
4 slices whole wheat bread

Thursday:
Plain Banana Pancakes, 2 serving

Ingredients:
1 banana
1 cup oat flour
1 cup plant milk
4 tbsp frozen blueberries
2 tbsp agave syrup
1 banana

Friday:
Scrambled Tofu Toast, 2 servings

Ingredients:
250 g firm tofu
6 tbsp water
2 tbsp nutritional yeast
0,25 tsp white pepper, ground
0,5 tsp garlic powder
0,5 tsp turmeric, ground
0,5 tsp sea salt
0,25 tsp cayenne, ground
4 tbsp plant milk
4 whole wheat sourdough slices
4 cherry tomatoes
0,5 spring onion

Saturday:
Creamy Oatmeal, 1 serving

Ingredients:
0,5 fresh banana
1,3 cup plant milk
0,65 cup rolled oats
0,5 tsp cardamom, ground
0,5 cup frozen raspberries
0,5 fresh banana
1 tbsp peanut butter, unsweetened
1 scoop plant protein powder (optional)

Sunday:
Favorite Smoothie, 1 serving

Ingredients:
3 fresh bananas
1 cup frozen mango
1 cup fresh spinach
1 tbsp flaxseeds
1 tsp green spirulina powder
0,5 cup water
1 tbsp pea protein powder
Keywords
foodvegan
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