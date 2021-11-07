OSHA Releases Vaccine Mandate Affecting 84 Million Private Sector Workers, Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine-Created Spike Protein Is Deadly In The Human Body! And More!

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HERE WE GO! Democrat NJ Senate President Refuses To Concede To Republican Truck Driver Who Unseated Him...Claims “12,000 ballots were recently found”
OSHA Releases Vaccine Mandate Affecting 84 Million Private Sector Workers... Gov DeSantis Says Biden’s OSHA Rule Is “Going Down”
US Marshals Hold Surprise Inspection of DC Jails, Find “Egregious” Conditions And Transfers Inmates
BOMBSHELL: New York Times, FBI Confirm Legitimacy of Ashley Biden Diary Published by National File
Biden Vaccine Mandate is Overreach of Power
OANN’s Christina Bobb: “He Is Not The Most Popular President In American History And He Didn’t Win The Election”
BREAKING: FBI Raids Project Veritas Over Ashley Biden’s Diary
AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers: “I Want To See PERP WALKS. I Want To See ARRESTS And I’m Going To Bear Down On The Issue Until We Do.”
Iowa Student Asks Turncoat Mike Pence Who Told Him to “Buck Trump” and Certify the 2020 Election Results
Aaron Rogers Speaks Out Against Vaccines Mandates And Politicization of Health
Rand Paul Destroys Anthony Fauci On Covering Up His Gain-Of-Function Research
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine-Created Spike Protein Is Deadly In The Human Body
Journalist Who Captured Key Kenosha Footage Joins Infowars to Break Down Rittenhouse Case
Senior US Army doctor: ‘I believe the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to soldiers’ health than the virus itself’
Source Links:
https://100percentfedup.com/here-we-go-democrat-nj-senate-president-refuses-to-concede-to-republican-truck-driver-who-unseated-him-claims-12000-ballots-were-recently-found/
https://100percentfedup.com/osha-releases-vaccine-mandate-effecting-84-million-private-sector-workers-gov-desantis-says-bidens-osha-rule-is-going-down/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/us-marshals-hold-surprise-inspection-of-dc-jails-find-egregious-conditions-and-transfers-inmates/
https://www.usmarshals.gov/news/chron/2021/110221b.htm
https://nationalfile.com/bombshell-new-york-times-fbi-confirm-legitimacy-of-ashley-biden-diary/
https://nationalfile.com/full-release-ashley-biden-diary-reveals-child-sex-trauma-drug-abuse-resentment-for-joe-whistleblower/
https://urbanmilwaukee.com/pressrelease/biden-vaccine-mandate-is-overreach-of-power/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/video-oanns-christina-bobb-not-popular-president-american-history-didnt-win-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/fbi-raids-project-veritas-ashley-bidens-diary/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/video-az-state-senator-wendy-rogers-want-see-perp-walks-want-see-arrests-going-bear-issue/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/iowa-student-asks-turncoat-mike-pence-told-buck-trump-certify-2020-election-results-video/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185de37b2140737c31da425
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185bfa3e19ed5372df0ba1a
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-peter-mccullough-issues-emergency-warning-vaccine-created-spike-protein-is-deadly-in-the-human-body/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618455e7c1526b2b328a5669
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/senior-us-army-doctor-i-believe-the-covid-vaccine-is-a-greater-threat-to-soldiers-health-than-the-virus-itself/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kujhvpw0hFc
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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