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Sad Blue Planet
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3 views • October 17, 2020
From "Sacred Heart" 2004 seanosongs
1994, Stevensville, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Romans 8:20-25
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/sad-blue-planet-3
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sacred-heart-full-album
Unplugged version:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/sad-blue-planet-4
Matthew Parker: keyboards
Dan Robins: lead guitar
1994, Stevensville, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Romans 8:20-25
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/sad-blue-planet-3
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sacred-heart-full-album
Unplugged version:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/sad-blue-planet-4
Matthew Parker: keyboards
Dan Robins: lead guitar
Keywords
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