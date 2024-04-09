Create New Account
Lawyer Katja Wörmer gives update on Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | ICIC
Banned Youtube Videos


April 9, 2024


A current summary of the last two days of proceedings in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court by lawyer Katja Wörmer.


#freeReiner


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wi17v2azDyBA/

Keywords
lawsuitlawyerreiner fuellmichicicbanned youtube videoskatja wormer

