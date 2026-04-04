🇮🇷📲 Iran officially declares war on Big Tech

If Trump follows through with threats to ramp up attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, Iran will retaliate against ALL power plants, energy infrastructure and IT firms in Israel and across the Middle East, IRGC-Army unified command spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari has announced.



One potential big, juicy target? Stargate UAE, a massive 1 GW (5 GW planned) AI data center cluster – the largest in the world outside the US, being built by OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, SoftBank and G42.



Iranian drones have already targeted AWS data centers in the UAE (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/65981) and Bahrain, and explicitly listed Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta and scores of other US tech companies as “legitimate targets.”



And it’s not just about tit-for-tat retaliation. Many of these firms are deeply enmeshed in the US and Israeli MICs, providing the digital/AI ‘brains’ for the war machine.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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