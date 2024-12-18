BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An 'Intentional' Special: 12-18-24
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
27 views • 4 months ago

ROPE ('Reclaim OK Parent Empowerment') who has been fighting for individual liberty against government tyranny in Oklahoma since 2008, interviews Mic Rosado (a former nurse) about Medical Freedom.


Intentional is broadcast live Tue/Wed/Thu 2PM ET on W4HC.com - part of talk4radio.com on talk4media.com and viewed on talk4tv.com. The podcast is also available on talk4podcasting.com, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, & over 100 other podcast outlets.


The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at micmeow.com.

Keywords
freedominterviewlibertyspecialmedicaltyrannyreclaimoklahomafightnurseintentionparentropeempowerindividualgovernrosado
