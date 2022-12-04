Mel K & Raven - Glyphosate Contamination Engendered Health Issues

See Description -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2JDcUR61epi8/
__
Died Suddenly Documentary Plot Described In April 2019, Binary Chemical Weapon " Vaccines " , Fluoride & Glyphosate - Alex Jones -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PkHAxwS4Dw1L/
__
How Glyphosate Strips The Body Of Nutrition - Mike Adams The Health Ranger -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DllyABDMD0dL/
__
NSAIDS Induce Leaky Gut - Pubmed -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29094594/
__
Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Induce Intestinal Permeability -https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4686753/
__
Mycotoxins Effect Gut Health -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7761905/
__
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Searching these topics on video
hosting sites like bitchute and other newtech platforms, pubmed,
sciencedirect, researchgate & multiple search engines & video
search engines can provide alot more information on the topics discussed on this channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.