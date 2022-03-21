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Donetsk Front Line
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120 views • March 21, 2022
Doing what the US state run media like CNN and Fox will not do. Report what happens in Donetsk.
"The Marinka area, 20 kilometers from Donetsk, is one of the most intense battlefields in the Donbas region. CGTN correspondent Dmitriy Maslak entered the front line of the fierce battle and witnessed rockets being launched." - CGTN
"The Marinka area, 20 kilometers from Donetsk, is one of the most intense battlefields in the Donbas region. CGTN correspondent Dmitriy Maslak entered the front line of the fierce battle and witnessed rockets being launched." - CGTN
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