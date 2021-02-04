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Tucker Carlson says George Soros and Bill Gates are the Biggest Threat
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563 views • February 04, 2021
Tucker Carlson Tonight , episode air date February 2, 2021 was DELETED by Fox News and YouTube.
Tucker Carlson warns that your biggest threats to Freedom for you, your children and grandchildren are George Soros, Bill Gates and other Billionaires.
Tucker advised that Soros , Gates and other Billionaires are enslaving humanity.
Tucker Carlson exposes Hillary Clinton’s support for George Soros.
Tucker Carlson also DEFENDS QANON as Pro American Democracy.
Fox News promotes itself as “Free Speech Campions” then WHY DELETE Tucker Carlson’s episodes critical of Billionaires, Big Tech, Wall Street, and the corrupted Judicial System ?
Tucker Carlson warns that your biggest threats to Freedom for you, your children and grandchildren are George Soros, Bill Gates and other Billionaires.
Tucker advised that Soros , Gates and other Billionaires are enslaving humanity.
Tucker Carlson exposes Hillary Clinton’s support for George Soros.
Tucker Carlson also DEFENDS QANON as Pro American Democracy.
Fox News promotes itself as “Free Speech Campions” then WHY DELETE Tucker Carlson’s episodes critical of Billionaires, Big Tech, Wall Street, and the corrupted Judicial System ?
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