An Open Letter to Billy Graham and Other Televangelists

The sinner's prayer was made popular by evangelist Billy Graham. Despite the good intention behind this prayer and the push for Christians to be "born again", this lukewarm tactic has resulted in more religious hypocrisy and lukewarm Chrisitanity than genuine faith in the Jesus of the Bible. An anonymous writer challenges Billy on why he left the key ingredient out of his sermons over the past 60 years. Watch this video to find out what that is..
