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Light Language Activation For Clearing Subconscious Programs From Telos
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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25 views • March 16, 2020
Get ready for a powerful Light Language Transmission from Telos! 💫 This transmission is specifically geared for clearing subconscious programs and past old patterns. You know...those old beliefs that we loop like running on a hamster wheel. Well, let's step off that wheel and be inspired to create new and more healthy neural pathways. This potent sound clearing experience AND a visual activation from my Attunement Art creation, "Telos Crystal Avatar" will help you do just that. I will share the fascinating story of how this image was birthed, and then you'll experience a beautiful sound-toning healing from Telos to help clear your subconscious mind! You can purchase this image as photo prints, metal prints and more from my website links below. Enjoy the clearing! Love to all! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
The actual Telos Transmission portion of the video is exactly 6:33 in length...so it's an awesome activation number in and of itself. Happy Harmonious Crystalline Clearing! 😁
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Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople and blogstelos starseedstelos star seedssubconscious mind reprogrammingsubconscious reprogrammingsubconscious mind power
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