Building the Counter-economic Underground Railroad with Derrick Broze

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35819
Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com joins us to discuss his escape from the US and how he is not preparing to build his own counter-economic network in Mexico. We discuss dentralization, agorism, and the importance of building freedom cells as the world faces the greatest crackdown on free humanity in our lifetime.