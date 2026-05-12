Reaching Muslims for Christ - Isik Abla - Freedom Alive® Ep182

Isik Abla was born in Turkey and raised in a devout Muslim home. Through a miraculous encounter, Isik eventually found Jesus at the darkest time of her life and He transformed her forever. Isik shares her story and how God is using her to reach the Muslim world for Christ. She will also give insight into the truth about Islam and Sharia Law, and not what the media tells us.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 10, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm