Iran peace talks were always meant to be sabotaged by the US - Owen Shroyer, Clayton & Natali Morris - Redacted clip,

Iran peace talks were always meant to be sabotaged by the US – journalist

🗣“They never wanted a peace deal,” said Owen Shroyer, host of the Owen Report. “But let's be real about the situation. If you're trying to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East, you know, maybe sending a team full of Jews isn't the best idea.”

👉He emphasizes that current attempts to send JD Vance to negotiations is an act of desperation, as the Iranians “don’t want to talk anymore.”