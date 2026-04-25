Iran peace talks were always meant to be sabotaged by the US - Owen Shroyer, Clayton & Natali Morris - Redacted clip,

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Iran peace talks were always meant to be sabotaged by the US – journalist
🗣“They never wanted a peace deal,” said Owen Shroyer, host of the Owen Report. “But let's be real about the situation. If you're trying to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East, you know, maybe sending a team full of Jews isn't the best idea.”
👉He emphasizes that current attempts to send JD Vance to negotiations is an act of desperation, as the Iranians “don’t want to talk anymore.”