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Ep. 2329a - World Leaders Take Sides On The Reset, Patriots Fighting Back
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40 views • November 16, 2020
Ep. 2329a - World Leaders Take Sides On The Reset, Patriots Fighting Back: Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/becd7f12-99f2-47c7-8dc1-f62583905169 The [DS][CB] plan has been accelerated, the [DS] has taken the bait and they are moving forward with their ultimate plan, the reset which will control the world. Trump and the patriots can clearly see who are apart of the [DS] and who are not. The World Leaders are now taking sides. Published On November 15th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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