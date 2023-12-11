Gold Shaw Farm
Jan 21, 2021
I've been raising geese on our farm for a few years now. I tried to capture everything I know about raising geese in this video.
Links:
Kahtoohla MicroSpikes: https://go.magik.ly/ml/14907/
Fishing Net: https://go.magik.ly/ml/14a4m/
John Suscovich Stree-Free Chicken Tractor: http://bit.ly/3iz3gk0
Be sure to subscribe to our Channel! New videos on Monday and Thursday! http://bit.ly/SubGSF
TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJAS5CCa/
Instagram: / goldshawfarm
Facebook: / goldshawfarm
Twitter: / goldshawfarm
Patreon: / goldshawfarm
Web: http://www.goldshawfarm.com
Send us mail:
Gold Shaw Farm
PO Box 225
Peacham, VT 05862
About Gold Shaw Farm: Gold Shaw Farm is more of a farm-in-progress than an honest-to-goodness farm. Our dream is that someday we are able to transform our 150+ acre parcel of land into a regenerative and productive homestead and farm.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Hey, it's Morgan. I’ve always believed in transparency and so I am disclosing that I’ve included certain products and links to those products on my YouTube that I will earn an affiliate commission for some purchases that you may make. When you buy products with these links, you help support our farm.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2n4UlVDcWg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.