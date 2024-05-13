Chemtrails 100 Percent Proof We know Chemtrails are real, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Geo-Engineering, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Injection

Chemtrails 100 Percent Proof
ODD TV
We know Chemtrails are real, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Geo-Engineering, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Injection.
This is a good representation of why people are wondering what is happening in the skys above us. We have had a lot of trees die over the last 2 years.
I refuse to believe "the good guys are in control" so long as chemtrailing exists.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.