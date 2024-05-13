Chemtrails 100 Percent Proof We know Chemtrails are real, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Geo-Engineering, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Injection

Chemtrails 100 Percent Proof

ODD TV



We know Chemtrails are real, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Geo-Engineering, AKA Stratospheric Aerosol Injection.

This is a good representation of why people are wondering what is happening in the skys above us. We have had a lot of trees die over the last 2 years.



I refuse to believe "the good guys are in control" so long as chemtrailing exists.

