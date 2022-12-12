Conservatives Must Resist Push to Normalize LGBTism on the Right: MassResistance

Conservatives and traditional Americans must resist the relentless push to normalize homosexuality, homosexual "marriage," and transgenderism even within the Republican Party and the broader conservative movement, warned MassResistance Field Director Arthur Schaper in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The organization, which is on the front line of the culture war, has seen a series of enormous victories, including shutting down drag queen shows for children, exposing convicted sexual predators involved in the perverse events, and removing grotesque material from libraries and schools. Schaper said the organization has also successfully forced liberal media organizations to retract attacks against MassResistance based on dishonest claims by the discredited far-left hate group known as the Southern Poverty Law Center. But much more work remains to be done, as LGBT forces are now working overtime to get established within conservatism.





