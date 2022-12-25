The Corrupt System everyone is Using

In this Episode I talk about the Corrupt System that everyone want to use to change things with while refusing to accept that it’s corrupt and rigged against them. I share that the only way to change anything is for everyone to take a stand and fight to change it and not by the corrupt Court System.
