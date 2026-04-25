Pakistan & U.S. To Meet in Pakistan 'Again' - Time's Running Out - Gulf Evacuation Warning

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 4.24.2026
WAR AGAINST IRAN COULD LEAD TO...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-against-iran-could-lead-to-the-worst-global-food-crisis-since-the-70s-report
TRUMP'S BLOCKADE COLLAPSES
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15755229/Trumps-blockade-COLLAPSES-Iranian-ghost-ships-bypass-US-Navy-shaky-ceasefire-amid-uneasy-oil-prices.html
CHINA PRESSES IRAN IN SECRET TALKS
https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/04/22/china-presses-iran-in-secret-talks-as-trump-gets-dramatic-assurances/
TRUMP'S DEADLINE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/trump-iran-is-deadline-oil-infrastructure-soon-be/
GULF EVACUATION WARNING
https://www.ibtimes.com/gulf-evacuation-warning-time-running-out-iran-adviser-urges-immediate-exit-uae-saudi-arabia-3801697
IRANIAN FM ARAGHCHI TO VISIT PAKISTAN
https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2026/4/24/iranian-fm-araghchi-to-visit-pakistan-as-talks-with-us-set-to-resume
WHY TRUMP IS HITTING A WALL WITH IRAN
https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/art-no-deal-why-trump-hitting-wall-iran
U.S. MISSILE STOCKPILES DEPLETING
https://www.rt.com/news/638914-us-missile-stockpiles-depelting/
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson