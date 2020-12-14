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The David Knight Show (14December20 Full Show)
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98 views • December 14, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:34 - Why 2020 election fraud is like 9/11 (besides Rudy’s involvement)
— 00:08:00 V-Day USA, Trump’s vaccine rolls out and subsidies and threats. Trump gets no credit from BigPharma pushers but will get blame if they can’t cover up adverse effects
— 00:25:13 How fast is Warp Speed? Previous record was mumps vaccine (4 yrs) and still no HIV vaccine. Gates said yesterday that PCR tests should have helped us to stop COVID
— 00:37:24 Satan takes Santa’s place for kids to sit on his knee as Christmas is shut down and the vaccine arrives of Savior of the World
—00:49:09 Gates now tells us we’ll be under his control & fear until 2022 as he will be joining a Biden administration as “informal” advisor
—00:56:28 South Carolina employers can legally fire you if don’t get the vaccine. Lies, liability and mandates
—01:12:56 After the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas lawsuit and Electoral College electors voting today, a look at the timeline and options remaining to stop the fraud
— 01:35:14 Callers join to talk about what options remain in the electoral fight
— 01:59:13 As Gates & globalists push to extinguish middle class, the Pope, UN, Rothschilds and giant banks unveil their fascist crony capitalism — “Inclusive Capitalism”
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:34 - Why 2020 election fraud is like 9/11 (besides Rudy’s involvement)
— 00:08:00 V-Day USA, Trump’s vaccine rolls out and subsidies and threats. Trump gets no credit from BigPharma pushers but will get blame if they can’t cover up adverse effects
— 00:25:13 How fast is Warp Speed? Previous record was mumps vaccine (4 yrs) and still no HIV vaccine. Gates said yesterday that PCR tests should have helped us to stop COVID
— 00:37:24 Satan takes Santa’s place for kids to sit on his knee as Christmas is shut down and the vaccine arrives of Savior of the World
—00:49:09 Gates now tells us we’ll be under his control & fear until 2022 as he will be joining a Biden administration as “informal” advisor
—00:56:28 South Carolina employers can legally fire you if don’t get the vaccine. Lies, liability and mandates
—01:12:56 After the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas lawsuit and Electoral College electors voting today, a look at the timeline and options remaining to stop the fraud
— 01:35:14 Callers join to talk about what options remain in the electoral fight
— 01:59:13 As Gates & globalists push to extinguish middle class, the Pope, UN, Rothschilds and giant banks unveil their fascist crony capitalism — “Inclusive Capitalism”
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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