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Words From The Lord: "I AM BRINGING YOU DOWN AMERICA, I AM BRINGING YOU DOWN" - "JESUS IS COMING NOW!! Transformation (Transfiguration) Dream"!! - "PERSECUTION BEGINS"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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140 views • December 26, 2020
I am Bringing You Down America, I am Bringing you Down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VqOksAfKxU

POWERFUL PROCLAMATION FROM THE LORD THRU KIM @ "LOOKING TOWARDS HEAVEN FOR JESUS": 3 DAY WARNING! "A Matter Of Restoration To God! Jesus Made Way That We Be Cleansed Of Sins!"
https://www.brighteon.com/3c73c26a-fa4b-43fb-b9b8-caadc3fd491b

JESUS IS COMING NOW!! Transformation dream. Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpDvNaSmlvM&;t=8s

Second Warning - WAR is Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqpWnvO0zYc

PERSECUTION BEGINS
https://444prophecynews.com/persecution-begins-firm-believer/

Taiwanese Military Attacks US Dream
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwbYHMzuNawjeJJI7t4AaABCQ
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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