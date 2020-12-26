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Words From The Lord: "I AM BRINGING YOU DOWN AMERICA, I AM BRINGING YOU DOWN" - "JESUS IS COMING NOW!! Transformation (Transfiguration) Dream"!! - "PERSECUTION BEGINS"
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140 views • December 26, 2020
I am Bringing You Down America, I am Bringing you Down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VqOksAfKxU
POWERFUL PROCLAMATION FROM THE LORD THRU KIM @ "LOOKING TOWARDS HEAVEN FOR JESUS": 3 DAY WARNING! "A Matter Of Restoration To God! Jesus Made Way That We Be Cleansed Of Sins!"
https://www.brighteon.com/3c73c26a-fa4b-43fb-b9b8-caadc3fd491b
JESUS IS COMING NOW!! Transformation dream. Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpDvNaSmlvM&;t=8s
Second Warning - WAR is Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqpWnvO0zYc
PERSECUTION BEGINS
https://444prophecynews.com/persecution-begins-firm-believer/
Taiwanese Military Attacks US Dream
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwbYHMzuNawjeJJI7t4AaABCQ
______________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VqOksAfKxU
POWERFUL PROCLAMATION FROM THE LORD THRU KIM @ "LOOKING TOWARDS HEAVEN FOR JESUS": 3 DAY WARNING! "A Matter Of Restoration To God! Jesus Made Way That We Be Cleansed Of Sins!"
https://www.brighteon.com/3c73c26a-fa4b-43fb-b9b8-caadc3fd491b
JESUS IS COMING NOW!! Transformation dream. Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpDvNaSmlvM&;t=8s
Second Warning - WAR is Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqpWnvO0zYc
PERSECUTION BEGINS
https://444prophecynews.com/persecution-begins-firm-believer/
Taiwanese Military Attacks US Dream
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgwbYHMzuNawjeJJI7t4AaABCQ
______________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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