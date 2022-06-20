Miles Exposes the Timing of the Anniversary Live Broadcast and the Transformation of Pangu’s Dragon Head Into a Turtle Head Are Related to the Mysterious Traditional Chinese Culture

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https://gnews.org/post/p7ja2ad8
Turned the dragon head to turtle head. Xi’s health is going downhill. The CCP’s economy is getting worse everyday. Then, towards the north, Russia-Ukraine war was a huge miscalculation for them. Then, the big entrepreneurs from the US and the world, left China one by one