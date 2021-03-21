© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nobody Died at Sandy Hook - Jim Fetzer - Brian Ruhe
Follow
3
Share
Report
244 views • March 21, 2021
In 2012, Most people accepted the news they saw on TV but another segment of the population has increasingly looked closer at compelling evidence that Sandy Hook was a staged shooting to promote gun control, but where no children really died.
NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK: It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control
https://tinyurl.com/2yvb7ekn
NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK: It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control
https://tinyurl.com/2yvb7ekn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.