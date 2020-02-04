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Alex Jones First Full Feature Documentary - America Destroyed By Design
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74 views • February 04, 2020
If you wish to purchase this documentary just follow the link below!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/america-destroyed-by-design-dvd
In Alex Jones' first full-feature documentary, watch as he travels the U.S. to discover the truth - that it is rapidly being taken over by the Globalist agendas.
With this video, you can have the proof you need and stand with Alex Jones as he uncovers how the soveriegnty of the U.S. is under attack. Learn how our soveriegnty is subordinated to globalists and the Deep State such as Presidio foundations, the United Nations, Chinese Interests and many more as they try to take over our parklands and the Panama Canal.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/america-destroyed-by-design-dvd
In Alex Jones' first full-feature documentary, watch as he travels the U.S. to discover the truth - that it is rapidly being taken over by the Globalist agendas.
With this video, you can have the proof you need and stand with Alex Jones as he uncovers how the soveriegnty of the U.S. is under attack. Learn how our soveriegnty is subordinated to globalists and the Deep State such as Presidio foundations, the United Nations, Chinese Interests and many more as they try to take over our parklands and the Panama Canal.
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