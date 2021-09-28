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The FLOE SHOW 6 – The WWIII plandemic is a war on your mind and consciousness
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108 views • September 28, 2021
SUSAN ASHLEY is a spiritual consultant and psychologist. Website: https://www.lovelightandtruth.com/
JOLIE DIANE is a researcher & advocate for environmental protection & public health & safety
Websites: https://zerogeoengineering.com & https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations staffer & campaigner For Life on Earth
Websites:
For Life on Earth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ #ClaireEdwards Uncensored
(Brighteon): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
For Life on Earth (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored (Bitchute):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/claireedwards/
ANNA HARPLEY is a farmer’s daughter & mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to raise awareness about all that must change so that we may consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
BEVERLY RUBIK, PhD, is an internationally recognized pioneer in integrative medicine and subtle energy research. She is founder and director of the Institute for Frontier Science and editor of The Interrelationship Between Mind and Matter.
Websites:
https://www.brubik.com/
Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine:
https://www.faim.org/dr-beverly-rubik
References for further research: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_show_6-_the_wwiii_plandemic_is_a_war_on_your_mind_and_consciouness.pdf
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
JOLIE DIANE is a researcher & advocate for environmental protection & public health & safety
Websites: https://zerogeoengineering.com & https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations staffer & campaigner For Life on Earth
Websites:
For Life on Earth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ #ClaireEdwards Uncensored
(Brighteon): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
For Life on Earth (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored (Bitchute):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/claireedwards/
ANNA HARPLEY is a farmer’s daughter & mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to raise awareness about all that must change so that we may consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
BEVERLY RUBIK, PhD, is an internationally recognized pioneer in integrative medicine and subtle energy research. She is founder and director of the Institute for Frontier Science and editor of The Interrelationship Between Mind and Matter.
Websites:
https://www.brubik.com/
Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine:
https://www.faim.org/dr-beverly-rubik
References for further research: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_show_6-_the_wwiii_plandemic_is_a_war_on_your_mind_and_consciouness.pdf
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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