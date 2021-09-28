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The FLOE SHOW 6 – The WWIII plandemic is a war on your mind and consciousness
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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108 views • September 28, 2021
SUSAN ASHLEY is a spiritual consultant and psychologist. Website: https://www.lovelightandtruth.com/

JOLIE DIANE is a researcher & advocate for environmental protection & public health & safety
Websites: https://zerogeoengineering.com & https://zero5g.com

CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations staffer & campaigner For Life on Earth
Websites:
For Life on Earth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ #ClaireEdwards Uncensored
(Brighteon): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
For Life on Earth (Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored (Bitchute):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/claireedwards/

ANNA HARPLEY is a farmer’s daughter & mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to raise awareness about all that must change so that we may consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.

BEVERLY RUBIK, PhD, is an internationally recognized pioneer in integrative medicine and subtle energy research. She is founder and director of the Institute for Frontier Science and editor of The Interrelationship Between Mind and Matter.
Websites:
https://www.brubik.com/
Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine:
https://www.faim.org/dr-beverly-rubik 

References for further research: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_show_6-_the_wwiii_plandemic_is_a_war_on_your_mind_and_consciouness.pdf

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
geoengineeringvaccine5ggenocidedepopulationagenda 2030freemasonryeugenicswar on humanitydigital currencywireless technologyplandemicgreat resetcovid vaccinesgraphene
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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