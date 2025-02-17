How to Pray the Scriptures Over Our Children During Every Stage in Life - Jodie Berndt





How effective is a prayer? How can a prayer change and shape the lives of our children? Jodie Berndt is the proud mother of four, and after 40 years of marriage and the blessing of many grandchildren, she knows first-hand the importance of praying for her kids and waiting patiently in the moments between. As an author and Bible teacher, Jodie shares well-earned wisdom about praying daily for our children at every stage of life, whether they are toddlers, teens, or adults with families of their own. Praying is a form of acknowledging that we don’t have all the answers, she says. Prayer doesn’t have to be mysterious or inaccessible. Prayer is about having a relationship with the God of the universe and bringing our everyday life challenges and joys to Him. Let’s model this wonderful practice for our children!









TAKEAWAYS





It’s good for our kids to see us mess up and go to God to ask for forgiveness and guidance





God cares about everything in our lives, both the big and small details





Our children are never out of God’s sight or away from His protection





Check out Jodie’s book, Praying the Scriptures for Your Children: Discover How to Pray God’s Purpose for Their Lives









