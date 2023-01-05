“Past History Is the Greatest Indicator of Future Performance” - McCarthy not the person for Speaker

“Past History Is the Greatest Indicator of Future Performance” – Rep. Bob Good on Why McCarthy Is Not the Person for Speaker at This Time

GOP Representative Bob Good shared the following with Steve Bannon yesterday.

Past history is the greatest indicator of future results. And there’s nothing from Kevin McCarthy’s past that tells you that he’s the right person to fight [the radicals in the Democrat Party].

I think I might have said this to you yesterday, but we saw this anger and this intensity and this toughness on display in a Republican conference meeting yesterday morning where he essentially declared war on the 20 0f us and really made threatening remarks, and really got very emotional, and very intense. And, you know if we had seen that same kind of fight directed at Democrat policies, directed at the Biden Administration, directed at the Democrats controlling both Houses of Congress, over these past 2 years or even the 12 years he’s been in leadership, we’d probably be in a different situation we find ourselves today…America’s hungry for leadership.

Source: https://rumble.com/v23y76c-bob-good-post-mccarthy-battle-of-debt-ceiling.html





