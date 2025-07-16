© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee-Pilot Reveals Horrors of Texas Floods +Was Weather Modification at Play?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 20 hours ago
Daily Pulse Ep 61|Private helicopter Pilot Gary Heavin reveals the horrors of the Texas floods after assisting with recovery efforts over the weekend, comparing to his time assisting in North Carolina. Plus, we discuss emerging information regarding the possibility of weather modification playing a part in the catastrophic flooding.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.