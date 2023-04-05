TAKTIKOR DEFENSE GROUP Welcome Video

Welcome video for TAKTIKOR DEFENSE GROUPTaktikor Defense Group (TDG) is partnering with the USCCA in educating people to create responsible gun owners.

TDG is based in Idaho and will focus on concealed carry and home defense, AR-15, and defensive pistol, rifle and shotgun shooting fundamentals and training, countering mass shooter fundimentals, first aid, and more.

We will develop video episodes that will continue to help you sharpen your skills and build your confidence in handling and maintaining your firearms and situational awareness and concealed carry.





www.taktikor.com