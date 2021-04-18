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Bus Vs Ngaz
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50 views • April 18, 2021
UKIP University
Module: Awakening from Multiculturalism
Class: Pathology of Blacks and Greek Fraternities.
Bi-Culturalism, Black Lies Matter and Diversity “The Trojan Horse”.
Questionnaire:
Q1:”Do you think it is morally correct to give money to African charities now?”
Q2: "Would you vote for Repatriation of ALL african criminals, back to Africa?"
Q3: "Would you vote for Voluntary Repatriation of ALL unemployed africans, back to Africa?"
A1:
Module: Awakening from Multiculturalism
Class: Pathology of Blacks and Greek Fraternities.
Bi-Culturalism, Black Lies Matter and Diversity “The Trojan Horse”.
Questionnaire:
Q1:”Do you think it is morally correct to give money to African charities now?”
Q2: "Would you vote for Repatriation of ALL african criminals, back to Africa?"
Q3: "Would you vote for Voluntary Repatriation of ALL unemployed africans, back to Africa?"
A1:
Keywords
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