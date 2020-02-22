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Negative Ion Products Are Actually RADIOACTIVE
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28 views • February 22, 2020
Ads for negative ion products seem to be all over the place these days and they are all the rage with the "wellness" crowd. With wild claims of vague or impossible health benefits, most people chalk it up to just being a scam or just a harmless product designed to separate people from their money.
But the reality is so much worse. Negative ions are a very real thing, but making them takes energy. So how do you make a piece of plastic bracelet keep producing negative ions forever? Well, you fill it with radioactive material. In this video we go through all of the testing I did over the last few months to determine what's in these products and if they're dangerous.
Gamma spectacular: https://www.gammaspectacular.com/blue...
But the reality is so much worse. Negative ions are a very real thing, but making them takes energy. So how do you make a piece of plastic bracelet keep producing negative ions forever? Well, you fill it with radioactive material. In this video we go through all of the testing I did over the last few months to determine what's in these products and if they're dangerous.
Gamma spectacular: https://www.gammaspectacular.com/blue...
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