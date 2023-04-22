I CALLED THE FDA TODAY about the new Vacc!ne schedule... and they called me back!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Healthy American Peggy Hall

Streamed live 22 hours ago

11,281 views • Streamed live 4/21/2023

Feel Focused, Energetic and Rested Today! Click this link to get started:https://www.c60evo.com/peggyhall/ Save 20% on subscription, get an extra 10% off with the coupon code PEGGYH FDA LINK: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press... I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: / @truehopedavid TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement ✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level. Go here to subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/





