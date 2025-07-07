DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein 'client list,' confirms suicide: Memo Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously promised the public release of scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/doj-fbi-review-finds-jeffrey-epstein-client-list/story?id=123526125

Adding:

DOJ and FBI conclude Epstein had no "client list" and committed suicide. The DOJ and FBI will not disclose further Epstein-related materials, citing the protection of victims' "privacy".





https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/25992101/epstein.pdf

DOJ posts a 10 hour video to prove nobody entered Epstein's cell.

https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4





