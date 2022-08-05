Ukraine Update August 5, 2022

"In the middle of Pushkin Boulevard I see what is left of two women and a girl. The shell landed on the pavement and exploded right at their feet. Someone's foot was thrown to the former Burger Bar, and a man bent over the legless body: “Breathe, baby, breathe! The ambulance is on its way!”





“This is my wife, this is my granddaughter, and this was her teacher,” he says. He asks a war correspondent not to take a video of their bodies, turned into bloody minced meat.





Not far from the Millennium lies a young soldier killed by shrapnel, and his father screams over him.





A military man from the commandant's office picks a funnel - he is looking for fragments. Here is the investigator.





- Still hot. 155-mm. "Skirt" is specific.

- The same as at the Donbass Palace...

- How many corpses?

- Five. Four are here and a woman at the hotel.





In fact, it is an ordinary summer day in Donetsk in 2022. And I just went to the store."