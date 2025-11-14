BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ammon Blair: Civil War, Cartels, Protecting the Border & Citizenship
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
412 followers
48 views • 1 day ago

Ammon Blair of the Texas Public Policy Foundation discusses the civil war-esque situation with the left in America, how the progressive attack on the idea of citizenship serves globalism, the work that authorities such as the Border Patrol, ICE, and DHS are doing to deal with illegal migrants, the border, the cartels, and more.


Websites

Texas Public Policy Foundation https://www.texaspolicy.com/about/staff/ammon-blair

Blaze Media https://www.theblaze.com/u/ammon-blair


About Ammon Blair

Ammon Blair is a Senior Fellow for the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s ‘Secure & Sovereign Nation’ Initiative, where he advocates for effective border security and immigration policies that protect the sovereignty and safety of Texas and the nation. He is also a Consultant for Omni Intelligence, a private company that provides intelligence and analytics services to government agencies and media about transnational and domestic threats to Texas and the U.S.


Ammon has over 10 years of experience as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, serving in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest and most challenging areas of the southwest border. He has firsthand knowledge of the operational and strategic challenges faced by the Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in securing the border and enforcing immigration laws.


Ammon is also a 20 plus year Army Veteran, both as an enlisted soldier and as a commissioned officer. He has served in various leadership and staff positions, including as an Infantry Platoon Leader on Operation Lone Star, a joint military and law enforcement operation to enhance border security and public safety in Texas.


