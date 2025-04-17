BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jean-Claude Van Damme wants to become an "ambassador of peace"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
117 views • 2 weeks ago

Jean-Claude Van Damme wants to become an "ambassador of peace".

What happened, Jean-Claude? No more heroyam slava? 

Adding:

The U.S. State Department, with the assistance of DOGE, has stopped another 139 grants to organizations and missions of questionable interest to Americans (and, quite possibly, also to the countries where NGOs and media outlets were largely the intended recipients)

Some of the cancelled programs: 

- $5.2mm to “Media Diversity” for programs like “Get the Trolls Out!” - “an anti-disinformation program” in the United Kingdom 

- $2.5mm for “advancing critical civic engagement” in Uzbekistan 

- $2mm for “Expanded Newsroom Sustainability and Engagement” in Moldova

- $1mm for “channeling gig workers’ rights” in Brazil 

- $2.4mm for “Responding to Disinformation Through Creative Content in Belarus” 

- $1.7mm for “Independent Media for Peace and Democracy” in Europe 

- $1.5mm for a “Women-led Gendered Approach to Justice and Accountability” 

- $1.7mm for “BeMediaWise” in Bulgaria 

- $900k for a “Place for Women to Join to Organize” in Mauritania 

-  $750k for “Building the Migrant Domestic Worker-Led Movement” in Lebanon

- $740k for a feminist “Free Expression Initiative”in Tunisia.

Adding: 

DHS Cancels $2.7M in Harvard Grants, Noem Demands Foreign Students' Data Over "Security Concerns" 

The Department of Homeland Security has canceled two federal grants to Harvard University totaling over $2.7 million (https://www.dhs.gov/news/2025/04/16/secretary-noem-terminates-27-million-dhs-grants-orders-harvard-prove-compliance-0), declaring the institution “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision and issued a warning to Harvard: provide detailed records of foreign student visa holders involved in illegal or violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of SEVP certification.

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security. With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard’s position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

According to DHS:

➡️The $800,303 Targeted Violence Prevention grant “branded conservatives as far-right dissidents.”

➡️The $1.93 million Blue Campaign grant funded “public health propaganda” under the guise of anti-violence research.

The department says both grants “undermine America’s values and security.”

This move follows Trump’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard and his call to revoke its tax-exempt status over its “radical ideology.”


