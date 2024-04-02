Brighteon Broadcast News, April 2, 2024 - Why Israel is America’s most DANGEROUS ENEMY

- Israel's attack on Damascus, #gold prices, and decentralization of speech. (0:03)

- Government control and the phase-out of gas-powered vehicles. (4:59)

- Combustion engine vehicles, EVs, and government regulations. (10:42)

- #Immigration and border security in the US. (15:05)

- Trump's wealth and potential legal challenges. (21:08)

- Israeli missile strike on Iranian embassy in Syria, killing high-level officials. (33:08)

- US-Israel relations and potential conflict with #Iran. (38:18)

- Free speech, decentralization, and #podcasting with Adam Curry. (54:01)

- Payment friction, solutions, and privacy in #crypto. (1:27:40)

- Alternative economies and media platforms. (1:30:24)

- #NPC theory and its implications. (2:08:07)

- Faith, spirituality, and religion. (2:19:12)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





