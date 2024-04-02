Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, April 2, 2024 - Why Israel is America’s most DANGEROUS ENEMY
Health Ranger Report
Published 20 hours ago

- Israel's attack on Damascus, #gold prices, and decentralization of speech. (0:03)

- Government control and the phase-out of gas-powered vehicles. (4:59)

- Combustion engine vehicles, EVs, and government regulations. (10:42)

- #Immigration and border security in the US. (15:05)

- Trump's wealth and potential legal challenges. (21:08)

- Israeli missile strike on Iranian embassy in Syria, killing high-level officials. (33:08)

- US-Israel relations and potential conflict with #Iran. (38:18)

- Free speech, decentralization, and #podcasting with Adam Curry. (54:01)

- Payment friction, solutions, and privacy in #crypto. (1:27:40)

- Alternative economies and media platforms. (1:30:24)

- #NPC theory and its implications. (2:08:07)

- Faith, spirituality, and religion. (2:19:12)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


