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I Can't Believe This Happened It's Going Parabolic Now
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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12548 views • July 10, 2022

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Iranians have cut food purchases by 30% because its too expensive, and Iran joined the BRICS bloc as a direct competitor to the US Dollar. The nail in the USD supremacy is the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has established liquidity agreements with China, meaning the YUAN is equally convertible for international settlements as the USD. Hyperinflation example Hungary 1946 -USA ?




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