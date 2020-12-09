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09.12.2020. СТАЛО ЯСНО ЗАЧЕМ НАМ ГРОБЫ, СПЕЦВАГОНЫ И КОНЦЛАГЕРЯ.
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3917 views • December 10, 2020
🔴 Все материалы выложены на сайте http://vera77.com/
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🔴 Альтернативный видео-хостинг: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vera77.
Содержание:
01:50 Ковидный госпиталь в Венгрии. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkPTPUe_y2M&;feature=youtu.be.
Сегодня мы посмотрим на ковидные лагеря.
🔴 Наш альтернативный канал на Youtube Vera777 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCidNiSvXv_LKTrNodettNiA
🔴 Наш канал в Telegram: t.me/vera77_channel 🔴 Вопросы присылайте на почту [email protected]
🔴 Альтернативный видео-хостинг: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vera77.
Содержание:
01:50 Ковидный госпиталь в Венгрии. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkPTPUe_y2M&;feature=youtu.be.
Сегодня мы посмотрим на ковидные лагеря.
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